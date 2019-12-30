

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - European markets ended lower on Monday amid thin trading during the holiday season. Traders, awaiting details about the phase one trade deal between the U.S. and China, largely refrained from making significant moves.



Beijing's ambassador to the U.S., Cui Tiankai, said in an interview with Chinese state television CGTN on Saturday that China will honor its phase-one trade commitments, and suggested that the U.S. live up to theirs on issues such as Taiwan.



Traders were also reacting to rising political tensions in North East Asia and air strikes in the Middle East.



North Korean leader Kim Jong Un will give his New Year's speech on Wednesday, with all eyes on nuclear-armed Pyongyang's threat of a 'new way' after its end-of-year deadline for sanctions relief from the U.S.



The pan European Stoxx 600 declined 0.85%. The U.K.'s FTSE 100 shed 0.76%, Germany's DAX declined 0.66%, France's CAC 40 ended down 0.91% and Switzerland's SMI lost 1.06%.



Among other markets in Europe, Austria, Belgium, Czech Republic, Denmark, Finland, Greece, Ireland, Italy, Netherlands, Portugal, Spain and Sweden closed with sharp to moderate losses.



Iceland, Norway, Poland, Russia and Ukrain declined marginally, while Turkey ended on a firm note thanks to data showing a susbtantial improvement in economic confidence in the country.



In the U.K. market, BAE Systems, Ferguson, Rentokil, Rolls-Royce Holdings, Next, Johnson Matthey, Ashtead Group, Smiths Group and Vodafone Group lost 1.6 to 2.1%.



On the other hand, NMC Health rallied more than 4.5%, Fresnillo gained 3.2% and Micro Focus advanced nearly 1.7%. Just Eat and Persimmon also closed with strong gains.



In France, Essilor Luxoticca shed about 3% after the company said its subsidiary Essilor International recently discovered fraudulent financial activities in one of its plants in Thailand.



Airbus Group declined 2.5%. Safran, Saint Gobain, Michelin, STMicroElectronics, Legrand, Peugeot, Renault and Bouygues also ended notably lower. Technip gained nearly 2.4%.



In Germany, MTU Aero, Siemens, Deutsche Post, Fresenius and Allianz lost 1 to 1.7%, while Wirecard and RWE ended higher by more than 1%.



In economic news from euro area, Turkey's economic confidence rose to the highest level in seventeen months in December, figures from the Turkish Statistical Institute showed.



The economic confidence index increased to 93.8 in December from 91.3 in November. The latest reading was the highest since July last year, when score was 95.1.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX