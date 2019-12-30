Web Presence: Tips for Finding a Commercial Cleaning Service According to Nick Stroboulis

TAMPA, FL / ACCESSWIRE / December 30, 2019 / Nick Stroboulis is the owner of Bella's Cleaning Service, Inc. in Davenport, FL. For offices and commercial apartment spaces, it might be challenging to find a reliable cleaning service. Many offices want to look their best for their clients, which is why Nick shares his best tips for finding a cleaning service.

Word of Mouth

When businesses or commercial apartment management are trying to find the best cleaning service to fit their needs, word of mouth is one of the best tools, according to Nick Stroboulis. Many cleaning companies build their reputation and grow their client base thanks to word of mouth. Those who have connections that have used a cleaning service before can get a direct recommendation. This is also a great way to learn what they liked or disliked.

Online Reviews with a Grain of Salt

Nick Stroboulis also recommends people take online reviews with a grain of salt. Most of the time, happy customers tend not to leave reviews. Before they make up their minds about a cleaning service, they should read through all of the reviews. If all of the reviews are negative, then they can consider this a red flag. However, if there's a mix, look for a pattern. Are all of the negative experiences unique? Do you see a pattern in client complaints? Does the company address these comments?

What Services Do They Offer?

The type of cleaning service people hire should align with their needs. Nick Stroboulis mentions that all of his customers' needs are unique. While some clients want help with everyday cleaning, others might wish to detailed seasonal cleaning.

Look for Satisfaction Guaranteed

When looking for a cleaning service, it's crucial to learn if they have a satisfaction guaranteed policy. If a client is not happy with the service, are they willing to go the extra mile to fix it? Most companies who value their customers are eager to offer a satisfaction guaranteed policy.

Types of Cleaning Supplies

Before hiring a cleaning service, it's essential to learn if they bring their cleaning supplies or the customer has to provide their own. Some clients like to use their products because they have specific preferences.

Before starting Bella's Cleaning Service, Inc., Nick Stroboulis owned Main Street Bail Bonds, and New Jersey Fugitive Recovery Group. He has also worked for American Express Co., Airlines Reporting Corp, Arpol Travel Agency, and. Nick Stroboulis currently lives in Florida with his wife.

