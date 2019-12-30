Anzeige
Mehr »
Lynx Broker
Login
Montag, 30.12.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 621 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A14WLB ISIN: CA36734X1042 Ticker-Symbol: 1GK 
Frankfurt
30.12.19
08:38 Uhr
0,165 Euro
+0,020
+13,79 %
Branche
Sonstige Technologie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
GATEKEEPER SYSTEMS INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
GATEKEEPER SYSTEMS INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,165
0,176
15:34
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
GATEKEEPER SYSTEMS
GATEKEEPER SYSTEMS INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
GATEKEEPER SYSTEMS INC0,165+13,79 %