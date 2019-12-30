Web Presence: Tempe Food Critic Mark Carpenter Names Top Restaurants in the City for International Food

Mark Carpenter regularly reviews restaurants in Tempe to educate his online readers on trending locations and to help them determine their next eating destinations. Here, he shares some of the best local eateries that provide a change from the widespread Mexican cuisine of the city and deliver authentic international menu items.

TEMPE, AZ / ACCESWIRE / December 30, 2019 / To say that Mark Carpenter of Tempe has tried many of the restaurants in his hometown would be a vast understatement; a resident of Arizona all his life, he's experimented in dozens of cuisine types over the years and has sampled plates from almost every brick-and-mortar eatery that's made an appearance in Tempe.

"While there are many Mexican restaurants in town-many offering a completely different style of cooking from the competition-there are plenty of other international cuisines for foodies to indulge in," says Mark Carpenter of Tempe. "I've boiled them down to a handful of my absolute favorite locations for the moments when I'm craving something other than Sonoran cooking."

House of Tricks in Tempe

For diners on the hunt for New Americana food, House of Tricks offers an elegant but affordable meal that's sure to satisfy. The restaurant is situated within two renovated turn-of-the-century buildings and features a charming, mood-setting dining room with brick walls and a fireplace. Here, Mark Carpenter says guests can find dressed up American plates with a twist: most selections are an international take on some of America's most beloved classic dishes.

He suggests trying the smoked Korean style baby back ribs, the jerk spiced ahi tuna, the bison meatloaf, or the vegan thyme gnocchi for best results.

The Dhaba in Tempe

For those looking to quench their craving for Indian food, the Dhaba delivers a delicious and inexpensive menu in a comfortable, authentically-decorated atmosphere.

The Dhaba offers some of the tastiest Indian food around with plenty of options for both meat lovers and vegetarians. Guests dining here will encounter a wide selection of authentic dishes featuring paneer cheese, lentils, chickpeas and other Indian staples. Plus, the staff are some of the nicest and most inviting in town.

Vincitorio's Restaurant in Tempe

"Vincitorio's is where you come to get your Italian fill, whether you're out on date night looking for an intimate dining experience or traveling with a packed family on the hunt for a crowd pleaser," says Mark Carpenter of Tempe.

At Vincitorio's, guests will find a full list of classic Italian dishes, from world-class pasta dishes like spaghetti and meatballs to expertly-crafted thin crust pizza. What's more, the restaurant features live jazz music on select nights during the week to ramp up the cozy atmosphere.

"No matter what corner of the globe you'd like to eat from, our city truly has a slice of something for everybody," says Mark Carpenter of Tempe.

