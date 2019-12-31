Calgary, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - December 30, 2019) - Braveheart Resources Inc. (TSXV: BHT) ("Braveheart" or the "Company") announces that subject to TSX Venture Exchange ("TSXV") acceptance, it intends to extend the expiry date of a series of previously issued common share purchase warrants by six months. The Company proposes to extend an aggregate of 25,994,880 unexercised warrants (the "Warrants") issued on January 20, 2019 as part of a plan of arrangement, having an original expiry date of January 20, 2020. Each Warrant entitles the holder to purchase one common share of the Company at a price of Cdn$0.15 per share. The Company has applied to the TSXV to extend the expiry date of the Warrants to July 20, 2020. There are no other proposed changes to the terms of the Warrants.

Braveheart is a Canadian based junior mining company focused on building shareholder value through exploration and development in the favourable and proven mining jurisdictions of the East and West Kootenays of British Columbia. Braveheart's main asset is the newly acquired Bull River Mine, an advanced stage copper, gold and silver property. The property is fully developed with 21,000 metres of underground developments in terms of ramps, raises and drifting on mineralized structures on seven levels. The surface infrastructure includes a 750 tonne per day conventional mill with adjoining crushing facilities as well as offices and mine maintenance facilities. The property is connected to grid power and there is year-round access to the site by paved and all-weather roads.

