Anzeige
Mehr »
Lynx Broker
Login
Dienstag, 31.12.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 621 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 853686 ISIN: JP3672400003 Ticker-Symbol: NISA 
Tradegate
30.12.19
13:14 Uhr
5,250 Euro
+0,016
+0,31 %
Branche
Fahrzeuge
Aktienmarkt
NIKKEI-225
1-Jahres-Chart
NISSAN MOTOR CO LTD Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
NISSAN MOTOR CO LTD 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
5,168
5,256
30.12.
5,132
5,236
30.12.
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
NISSAN
NISSAN MOTOR CO LTD Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
NISSAN MOTOR CO LTD5,250+0,31 %