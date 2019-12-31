

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Brazil fined Facebook US$1.6 million for improperly sharing users' data in a case linked to the global Cambridge Analytica scandal.



Last year, Facebook had faced severe criticism in the wake of revelations that data from 87 million people was accessed by political consulting firm Cambridge Analytica, linked to US President Donald Trump's election campaign, without their permission.



In July 2019, U.S. regulators imposed a $5 billion penalty on Facebook for violating consumers' privacy.



The U.K. and Italy are among countries which also fined Facebook in connection with the Cambridge Analytica scandal.



