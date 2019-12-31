Rocky 2020: GOP Presidential Candidate Gives Serious Consideration to 3rd Party Run

SAN DIEGO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / December 30, 2019 / Recently, the Libertarian National Committee chair, Nicholas Sarwark, went to social media to invite Roque "Rocky" De La Fuente to run as a Libertarian. This came shortly after De La Fuente and his campaign, filed a federal lawsuit against President Trump, the Trump campaign and 17 state GOP parties alleging "Abuse of Power'. During Mr. Sarawak's invitation to De La Fuente, he said, "It would be better for Mr. De La Fuente, a lifetime member of the Libertarian Party, to abandon the rigged GOP game and come home to seek the Libertarian nomination."

As the political environment shifts and appears to be more divisive than functional, De La Fuente's Chief of Staff, Angela Fisher, responded by saying, "Upon reviewing the Libertarian Party's platform with Roque "Rocky" De La Fuente, they do align naturally. He has been fighting corruption within elections since 2016 and is a champion in fighting FOR all Americans. He believes all Americans deserve the same opportunities to achieve the American Dream."

When De La Fuente was asked about the Libertarian Party "romancing' him, he simply said, "If there is an opportunity to re-build the idea of the American Dream and create fair access to the ballot; it seems like it could be a win-win for everyone."

While giving the idea serious consideration, it will be necessary to learn more about the party and where it intends to focus its efforts during the 2020 election. "All things considered, it would be great to see real options in the general election", said Alicia Dearn, Campaign Manager for De La Fuente.

Rocky De La Fuente has been fighting for the underdog his whole life. His humble beginnings in San Diego and his childhood on both sides of the US border led him to develop an entrepreneurial spirit and a strong work ethic early in life. He persevered in the face of adversity and overcame obstacles to achieve the American dream.

Rocky often states that America is more than a geography. It is more than political rivalry and theater. America was made great by providing and ensuring a freedom, to build a dream. The American Dream is both the ideal and the workhorse that has made this nation and its people great.

He has developed the street smarts and common sense that will serve him in bringing transformation and practical solutions to the problems that Americans face. Just as Rocky battled in court for 9 years and won the right to fly the American flag on a prominent landmark to honor our country, he will fight for The American Dream.

"Rocky" Roque De La Fuente is living proof that the American Dream can be achieved by those who are inspired to pursue it.

