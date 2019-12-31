

MAINTAL (dpa-AFX) - Drillisch Online GmbH, a subsidiary of 1&1 Drillisch AG, said that it exercised the first prolongation option for the extension of the term of the MBA agreement with Telefónica Deutschland ending on 30 June 2020, as a result of which the term of the agreement has now been extended until at least 30 June 2025.



Drillisch Online GmbH secures long-term access to the mobile communications network of Telefónica.



In addition, Drillisch continues to pursue the build-up of its own high-performance 5G mobile communications network.



Drillisch currently is in negotiations for the conclusion of a national roaming agreement based on the commitments of Telefónica Deutschland in connection with the EU clearance decision in relation to the merger with E-Plus in 2014.



