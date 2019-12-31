

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - St. Paul, Minnesota-based J&J Distributing recalled about 136 pounds of ready-to-eat salad products that contain meat due to misbranding and undeclared allergens.



The U.S. Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Service or FSIS said in a statement that the products contain pine nuts, a known allergen, which is not declared on the product label.



The products subject to recall include 14-oz. plastic sealed cartons containing 'Kowalski's markets sicilian chopped salad' and 'Kowalski's markets italian steakhouse cobb salad'.



The items were produced on various dates from December 21 through December 27, 2019, and have sell by dates of 12/27 through 01/02. The items bear establishment number 'EST. 38450' and were shipped to retail locations in Minnesota.



There have been no reports of any adverse reactions following the consumption of the products.



The latest recall is Class I, which indicates 'a health hazard situation where there is a reasonable probability that the use of the product will cause serious, adverse health consequences or death.'



Noting that some products may be in consumers' refrigerators, FSIS urged them to throw away or return them to the seller.



Misbranding and undeclared allergens have caused many companies to call back their products in recent times. Blue Grass Quality Meats recalled certain pork bacon and ready-to-eat turkey products and California-based Fieldsource Food Systems Inc. recalled about 13,000 pounds of diced beef and chicken products for the same concerns.



In early November, Padrino Foods, LLC recalled 1,931 pounds beef tamales for mislabeling, while Peekay International Inc. in October recalled 7 ounce and 14 ounce packs containing Keshav Dry Apricot food treats as they contain undeclared allergens such as sulfites.



