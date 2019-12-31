

HELSINKI (dpa-AFX) - Finland's trade balance showed a deficit in October, final data from the Finnish Customs showed Tuesday.



Exports decreased 2.1 percent year-on-year to EUR 5.68 billion in October. The decline for October was revised down from -2.2 percent.



Imports fell 6 percent annually to EUR 5.69 billion. The preliminary estimate showed a decline of 6.2 percent.



As a result, the trade balance posted a deficit of EUR 4 million versus the initial estimate of a EUR 5 million surplus. In the same period last year, the shortfall was EUR 242 million.



In January to October period, exports increased 2.2 percent, while imports fell 0.8 percent. The trade deficit narrowed to EUR 838 million from EUR 2.46 billion a year ago.



