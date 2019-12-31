AMUNDI INDEX MSCI NORTH AMERICA UCITS ETF DR (NRAM) AMUNDI INDEX MSCI NORTH AMERICA UCITS ETF DR: Net Asset Value(s) 31-Dec-2019 / 09:15 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: AMUNDI INDEX MSCI NORTH AMERICA UCITS ETF DR DEALING DATE: 30/12/2019 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 74.953 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 18719621 CODE: NRAM ISIN: LU1437016543 Category Code: NAV TIDM: NRAM Sequence No.: 38032 EQS News ID: 945161 End of Announcement EQS News Service

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

December 31, 2019 03:15 ET (08:15 GMT)