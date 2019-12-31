PJSC 'Novorossiysk Commercial Sea Port' (NCSP) PJSC NCSP and Liebherr-Russland OOO Signs Contract on New Crane Delivery 31-Dec-2019 / 11:18 MSK Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer / publisher is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. PJSC NCSP and Liebherr-Russland OOO Signs Contract on New Crane Delivery December 30, 2019 NCSP Group (LSE: NCSP, MOEX: NMTP) informs that PJSC NCSP and Liebherr-Russland OOO have signed a contract on delivery of Liebherr LPS 420 E crane with a capacity of 124 tons. This crane will be the second LPS 420 E crane operating in the port of Novorossiysk. The world's first crane of this type was assembled at PJSC NCSP in June 2019. When engineering LPS 420 E, a new boom system and working structures were created, which significantly reduced its weight. Compared to similar crane types, Liebherr cranes are more efficient in terms of operating costs (such as energy consumption and energy efficiency) and provide for better performance. NCSP Group is the largest port operator in Russia by cargo turnover. Its controlling shareholder (62%) is PJSC Transneft. NCSP Group is traded on Moscow Exchange (NMTP) and London Stock Exchange as global depositary receipts (NCSP). NCSP Group's consolidated cargo turnover for HY 2019 totaled 71.75 million tons. The Group's consolidated revenue as per IFRS totaled USD 951 million in 2018. NCSP Group is comprised of PJSC Novorossiysk Commercial Sea Port, Primorsk Trade Port LLC, JSC Novorossiysk Ship Repair Yard, JSC NCSP Fleet, JSC NLE, IPP LLC, NCS LLC, Baltic Stevedore Company LLC, and SFP LLC. For more information, please contact: For press: MSidorov@ncsp.com ISIN: US67011U2087 Category Code: MSCM TIDM: NCSP LEI Code: LEIA0010014976 Sequence No.: 38057 EQS News ID: 945151 End of Announcement EQS News Service

