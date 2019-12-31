Anzeige
Mehr »
Lynx Broker
Login
Dienstag, 31.12.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 621 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0M64S ISIN: US67011U2087 Ticker-Symbol: 46NA 
Stuttgart
30.12.19
11:37 Uhr
12,000 Euro
+3,950
+49,07 %
Branche
Logistik/Transport
Aktienmarkt
RUSSLAND
1-Jahres-Chart
NOVOROSSIYSK COMMERCIAL SEA PORT PJSC GDR Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
NOVOROSSIYSK COMMERCIAL SEA PORT PJSC GDR 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
8,050
12,000
30.12.
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
CRANE CO
CRANE CO Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
CRANE CO77,000,00 %
NOVOROSSIYSK COMMERCIAL SEA PORT PJSC GDR12,000+49,07 %