Dienstag, 31.12.2019

Xetra-Orderbuch

WKN: A1138D ISIN: KYG875721634 Ticker-Symbol: NNND 
Tradegate
30.12.19
13:58 Uhr
43,550 Euro
-0,595
-1,35 %
Branche
Internet
Aktienmarkt
HANG SENG
FTSE China 50
TENCENT HOLDINGS LTD Chart 1 Jahr
TENCENT HOLDINGS LTD 5-Tage-Chart
43,510
43,560
30.12.
43,500
43,550
30.12.
TENCENT
TENCENT HOLDINGS LTD Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
TENCENT HOLDINGS LTD43,550-1,35 %