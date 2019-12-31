

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Greece retail sales volume increased the most since February 2017, figures from the Hellenic Statistical Authority showed Tuesday.



Retail sales volume increased 7.1 percent year-on-year in October, following a 5 percent rise in September. This was the fastest expansion since February 2017, when sales grew 9.9 percent.



On a monthly basis, retail sales volume was down 0.6 percent in October, in contrast to a 1.5 percent rise in September.



Data showed that retail trade turnover decreased 0.7 percent on month in October but increased 6.6 percent from the same period last year.



