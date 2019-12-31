Citi, acting through Citibank N.A., has been appointed by Rostelecom PJSC ("Rostelecom") the largest digital service provider, operating in all segments of the telecommunication market in Russia to act as successor depositary bank for its American Depositary Receipt ("ADR") programme.

Rostelecom's American Depositary Shares ("ADS") trade on London Stock Exchange under the symbol "RKMD" and on OTCQX market under the symbol "ROSYY". Each ADS represents six ordinary shares of Rostelecom. Rostelecom's underlying ordinary shares are listed and trade on Moscow Stock Exchange under the symbols "RTKM, RTKMP".

Commenting on the appointment, Dirk Jones, Global Head of Issuer Services, at Citi said: "We look forward to supporting Rostelecom's ADR programme and to expanding the company's investor outreach further through the expertise of our leading Investor Relations Advisory team and the breadth of our global equity distribution network."

For more information on Citi's Depositary Receipt Services, visit www.citi.com/dr.

About Rostelecom

Rostelecom is the largest digital service provider, operating in all segments of the telecommunications market in Russia; it serves millions of households, the state and private enterprises across the country. Rostelecom is a key strategic innovator that provides solutions in the following fields: E-Government, cybersecurity, data-centers and cloud computing, biometry, healthcare, education and housing utility services.

About Citi

Citi, the leading global bank, has approximately 200 million customer accounts and does business in more than 160 countries and jurisdictions. Citi provides consumers, corporations, governments and institutions with a broad range of financial products and services, including consumer banking and credit, corporate and investment banking, securities brokerage, transaction services, and wealth management.

