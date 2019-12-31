G Suite Free promo code in Desamark and the benefits of the tool for business

MADRID, SPAIN / ACCESSWIRE / December 31, 2019 / GSuite is a tool that helps you to improve the productivity of your company and which brings you many benefits. In addition, thanks to the promotion that they have in Desamark you will be able to try FREE G Suite for a few days and if you decide to get it you will also have promotional codes G Suite with a 20% discount during the first year

GSuite Benefits for Improving Business Productivity

- Your own domain in your email.

You can get a business email to give a professional look to your business, so customers will trust you more.

- Access from anywhere

You can access them from any place where you have an internet connection since it is hosted in the cloud.

- Support 24/7

With GSuite, there is a 24/7 customer support by email, phone and chat.

- Additional Security

With a document management control of who makes changes and 2-step verification you'll have an important security layer that can be applied to all users, if the administrator decides to do so.

- Storage space

GSuite is a cloud-based platform, and comes with unlimited storage for your photos, files, documents and emails.

The default storage for free Gmail accounts is 15GB. For GSuite Basic it's 30GB per user.

Unlike the free Google Account, which has limited storage, upgrading allows you to store as many details as you want.

G Suite FREE

G Suite promo code

About Desamark

An agency specialized in online marketing and web positioning (SEO) that helps companies through services and tools such as GSuite to be more productive and have more customers.

It is located at:

Desamark

Lauaxeta Kalea, 15

48980 Santurtzi

Bizkaia

So, what are you waiting for? Test the G Suite tool now! You no longer have an excuse since you can do it completely free of charge.

