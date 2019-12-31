Perpetual Income & Growth Investment Trust plc (PLI) As at close of business on 30-December-2019 NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 378.25p INCLUDING current year revenue 385.06p NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Fair Value EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 372.33p INCLUDING current year revenue 379.13p LEI: 549300UIWJ7E60WUQZ16 ---