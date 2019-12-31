A well-known market intelligence company, Infiniti Research, has announced the completion of its latest article on how big pharma can compete effectively in emerging markets. This blog provides comprehensive insights on:

Emerging markets are highly promising and offer a plethora of opportunities for pharmaceutical companies. As a result, there is an unprecedented growth in pharma companies turning to emerging markets such as Brazil, India, and China to set up their businesses. Pharma industry experts at Infiniti Research believe that big pharma companies that are innovative and advanced in terms of manufacturing, logistics and distribution, and understanding customer needs are more likely to gain an edge over the others in these coveted markets.

Despite several efforts, some big pharma companies often fail to gain a major foothold in these regions. This issue occurs due to several reasons. Sometimes, new entrants in the big pharma market discover that operating and selling in emerging markets can be challenging due to market access requirements including manufacturing, logistics, and supply chain can be complex. Furthermore, unfavorable regulatory environment, dynamic pricing and reimbursement practices, and talent management challenges also pose major challenges for big pharma companies in emerging markets.

One of the primary steps in establishing and executing a growth strategy for big pharma companies involves identifying commonalities across markets. These commonalities must support cost-effective approaches while considering the unique regulatory constraints and consumer attributes of different regions.

