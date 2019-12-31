

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The number of cigarettes and smokeless tobacco sold in the United States has fallen, according to the Federal Trade Commission's Cigarette Report. The amount spent on cigarette advertising and promotion also has decreased.



The number of cigarettes that large U.S. cigarette companies sold to wholesalers and retailers nationwide declined by 5.3 percent to 216.9 billion in 2018 from 229.1 billion in 2017



The input to the report was provided by the parent companies of four major U.S. cigarette manufacturers: Altria Group, Inc.; ITG Holdings USA Inc.; Reynolds American, Inc.; and Vector Group Ltd.



The amount that tobacco majors spent on cigarette advertising and promotion decreased from $8.64 billion in 2017 to $8.40 billion in 2018.



Price discounts paid to cigarette retailers ($6.15 billion) and wholesalers ($1.05 billion) were the two largest expenditure categories in 2018.



Combined spending on price discounts decreased from $7.38 billion in 2017 to $7.21 billion in 2018, accounting for 85.8 percent of industry spending.



According to the Federal Trade Commission's latest Smokeless Tobacco Report, smokeless tobacco sales decreased in 2018. However, the revenue from the sales rose, from $4.20 billion in 2017 to $4.37 billion in 2018.



As with tobacco products, spending on advertising and promotion by the major manufacturers of smokeless tobacco products in the U.S. decreased from $718.3 million in 2017 to $658.5 million in 2018.



