

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Online video streaming giant Netflix has released the top-ten lists of the most popular series, films and documentaries released on its platform in the U.S. in 2019.



'Murder Mystery' topped the list of the most popular releases of 2019 in the U.S., followed by science fiction horror web television series 'Stranger Things 3', and action thriller film '6 Underground' directed by Michael Bay, in that order.



'Murder Mystery' is a comedy mystery film directed by Kyle Newacheck and written by James Vanderbilt. The film stars Adam Sandler and Jennifer Aniston, a married couple who are caught up in a murder investigation on a billionaire's yacht.



Disney/Pixar's 'The Incredibles 2', Martin Scorsese's epic crime film 'The Irishman', new series 'The Witcher' and action-adventure film starring Ben Affleck 'Triple Frontier' also featured in the top ten list.



Rounding off Netflix's list of the ten top popular releases list was 'Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil and Vile', a biographical crime thriller film about the life of serial killer Ted Bundy, followed by the superhero web television series 'The Umbrella Academy', and period crime drama film 'The Highwaymen'.



Netflix said the ranking was based on the number of subscribers that chose to watch two minutes or more of a title during its first 28 days on the streaming service.



Netflix's earlier metric was to count the number of customers who watched 70 percent of a movie or a single episode of a TV show. However, the company felt the 70 percent measurement was biased against long-form programming.



'Stranger Things 3' topped the list of the most popular television series releases of 2019, while 'Murder Mystery' was the most popular movie release of the year.



Two Disney family films, 'The Incredibles 2' and 'Ralph Breaks the Internet: Wreck-It Ralph 2' also featured in the top-ten list of movies.



'Conversations with a Killer: The Ted Bunty Tapes' ranked as the most popular documentary release in the U.S. this year, while 'Dave Chappelle: Sticks & Stones' emerged as the most popular standup release.



The most popular non-fiction release in the U.S. this year was 'Tidying Up with Marie Kondo', while 'Raising Dion' was the most popular kids and family series release of 2019.



'Mighty Little Bheem' topped Netflix's list of the most popular international releases this year.



