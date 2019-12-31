VIP-Media: Don't Miss The Top Products To Have in 2020

NEW YORK CITY, NY / ACCESSWIRE / December 31, 2019 / As 2019 comes to a close, it is time to review the best products that were launched throughout the year in preparation for 2020. These products will make your life more practical--by addressing normal issues such as where to keep your money safe or increase your internet connectivity. You can get it for yourself to start the year with the right foot, or even buy it as a gift for someone else!

1- Sticky Wallet by Riley & Parker

The StickyWallet is a wallet created to make your daily life easier. It attaches to the back of your phone and has the capacity to hold five cards, with a ring that makes it easier to hold the phone. The StickyWallet was manufactured to address a very common issue: losing your wallet. The stretchy material is perfect because it keeps your cards snug - even a single card stays securely fastened. In addition, the StickyWallet has a metal ring/kickstand built-in! The zinc-alloy ring is another take on a way to more comfortably and securely hold your phone - while texting, on a call, or just walking.

2- Portable blender by Chefavor

For smoothies, milkshakes or protein shakes lovers, the portable blender by Chefavor is the perfect asset for you. This blender has built in batteries that can be charged with a cable. The blender is not dependable on the cable, though, so the blender is portable and can be carried anywhere you want. This is a safe blender and can help you create 15 oz drinks at your work, gym, college, home or wherever you are.

3- Posture corrector by TMISHION Healthy Store

It is very tempting to not stand or sit in the right position for your body. Nonetheless, bad posture can bring about multiple problems in the future. To prevent this TMISHION has created the perfect posture correctors. These are accessible and easy to use--with multiple designs to fit different body types and varied corrections. For anyone who spends a lot of their time sitting, this could be a great gift.

4- Pocket scarves by Dreamshop Store

If there is anything people like most as a clothing accessory is pockets. Every single piece of clothing is improved when pockets are added to it. However, it takes creativity to think that scarves can have pockets. This is why the pocket scarves by Dreamshop Store are an amazing product for 2020 that almost everyone will want to have.

5- WiFi Repeater by Hiseeu Store

For people who depend on their internet connectivity on a day to day basis, whether it is for work purposes or just to be able to stream entertainment, the WiFi Repeater by Hiseeu Store is for you. Wi-Fi Repeater can double your internet speed. In addition while most Wi-Fi routers can cover only 20m/sq area, Wi-Fi Repeater can increase the signal range to cover larger areas, such as swimming pool, garage, car porch, garden, and main gate.

These are the five best products out there right now looking into 2020. Don't wait any longer to get your hands on one of them!

