Lyxor MSCI World UCITS ETF - Dist (WLDD LN) Lyxor MSCI World UCITS ETF - Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 31-Dec-2019 / 16:40 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: Lyxor MSCI World UCITS ETF - Dist DEALING DATE: 30-Dec-2019 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 207.5559 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 13076054 CODE: WLDD LN ISIN: FR0010315770 ISIN: FR0010315770 Category Code: NAV TIDM: WLDD LN Sequence No.: 38098 EQS News ID: 945359 End of Announcement EQS News Service

December 31, 2019 10:40 ET (15:40 GMT)