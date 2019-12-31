Lyxor MSCI Emerging Markets UCITS ETF - Acc USD (LEML LN) Lyxor MSCI Emerging Markets UCITS ETF - Acc USD: Net Asset Value(s) 31-Dec-2019 / 16:40 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: Lyxor MSCI Emerging Markets UCITS ETF - Acc USD DEALING DATE: 30-Dec-2019 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 12.6088 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 13030425 CODE: LEML LN ISIN: FR0010435297 ISIN: FR0010435297 Category Code: NAV TIDM: LEML LN Sequence No.: 38103 EQS News ID: 945369 End of Announcement EQS News Service

December 31, 2019 10:41 ET (15:41 GMT)