Lyxor S&P 500 UCITS ETF - Dist (USD) (LSPU LN) Lyxor S&P 500 UCITS ETF - Dist (USD): Net Asset Value(s) 31-Dec-2019 / 16:41 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: Lyxor S&P 500 UCITS ETF - Dist (USD) DEALING DATE: 30-Dec-2019 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 32.8345 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 105714595 CODE: LSPU LN ISIN: LU0496786657 ISIN: LU0496786657 Category Code: NAV TIDM: LSPU LN Sequence No.: 38119 EQS News ID: 945401 End of Announcement EQS News Service

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

December 31, 2019 10:41 ET (15:41 GMT)