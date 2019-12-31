Lyxor MSCI Canada UCITS ETF - Dist (LCAN LN) Lyxor MSCI Canada UCITS ETF - Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 31-Dec-2019 / 16:41 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: Lyxor MSCI Canada UCITS ETF - Dist DEALING DATE: 30-Dec-2019 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 67.7505 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 734693 CODE: LCAN LN ISIN: LU0496786731 ISIN: LU0496786731 Category Code: NAV TIDM: LCAN LN Sequence No.: 38121 EQS News ID: 945405 End of Announcement EQS News Service

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

December 31, 2019 10:41 ET (15:41 GMT)