Lyxor MSCI World Materials TR UCITS ETF - Acc (USD) (MATW LN) Lyxor MSCI World Materials TR UCITS ETF - Acc (USD): Net Asset Value(s) 31-Dec-2019 / 16:42 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: Lyxor MSCI World Materials TR UCITS ETF - Acc (USD) DEALING DATE: 30-Dec-2019 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 397.3556 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 25076 CODE: MATW LN ISIN: LU0533034046 ISIN: LU0533034046 Category Code: NAV TIDM: MATW LN Sequence No.: 38132 EQS News ID: 945427 End of Announcement EQS News Service

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

December 31, 2019 10:42 ET (15:42 GMT)