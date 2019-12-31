Lyxor SG Global Value Beta UCITS ETF - Acc (SGVB LN) Lyxor SG Global Value Beta UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 31-Dec-2019 / 16:42 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: Lyxor SG Global Value Beta UCITS ETF - Acc DEALING DATE: 30-Dec-2019 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 132.5728 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 178368 CODE: SGVB LN ISIN: LU1081771369 ISIN: LU1081771369 Category Code: NAV TIDM: SGVB LN Sequence No.: 38144 EQS News ID: 945451 End of Announcement EQS News Service

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

December 31, 2019 10:42 ET (15:42 GMT)