Lyxor FTSE Europe Minimum Variance (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc (MVEX LN) Lyxor FTSE Europe Minimum Variance (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 31-Dec-2019 / 16:42 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: Lyxor FTSE Europe Minimum Variance (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc DEALING DATE: 30-Dec-2019 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 127.2364 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 379209 CODE: MVEX LN ISIN: LU1237527160 ISIN: LU1237527160 Category Code: NAV TIDM: MVEX LN Sequence No.: 38154 EQS News ID: 945471 End of Announcement EQS News Service

December 31, 2019 10:43 ET (15:43 GMT)