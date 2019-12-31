Lyxor USD Corporate Bond UCITS ETF - Dist (USIX LN) Lyxor USD Corporate Bond UCITS ETF - Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 31-Dec-2019 / 16:43 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: Lyxor USD Corporate Bond UCITS ETF - Dist DEALING DATE: 30-Dec-2019 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 106.7006 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 809200 CODE: USIX LN ISIN: LU1285959703 ISIN: LU1285959703 Category Code: NAV TIDM: USIX LN Sequence No.: 38158 EQS News ID: 945479 End of Announcement EQS News Service

December 31, 2019 10:43 ET (15:43 GMT)