Lyxor Core MSCI World (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc (LCWL LN) Lyxor Core MSCI World (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 31-Dec-2019 / 16:45 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: Lyxor Core MSCI World (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc DEALING DATE: 30-Dec-2019 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 11.5381 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 41848394 CODE: LCWL LN ISIN: LU1781541179 ISIN: LU1781541179 Category Code: NAV TIDM: LCWL LN Sequence No.: 38214 EQS News ID: 945591 End of Announcement EQS News Service

