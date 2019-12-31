Lyxor MSCI Russia UCITS ETF - Dist (RUSL LN) Lyxor MSCI Russia UCITS ETF - Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 31-Dec-2019 / 16:47 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: Lyxor MSCI Russia UCITS ETF - Dist DEALING DATE: 30-Dec-2019 NAV PER SHARE: GBP: 23.0857 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 163924 CODE: RUSL LN ISIN: LU1923627332 ISIN: LU1923627332 Category Code: NAV TIDM: RUSL LN Sequence No.: 38258 EQS News ID: 945679 End of Announcement EQS News Service

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

December 31, 2019 10:47 ET (15:47 GMT)