Lyxor S&P 500 UCITS ETF - Daily Hedged to GBP - Dist (SP5G LN) Lyxor S&P 500 UCITS ETF - Daily Hedged to GBP - Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 31-Dec-2019 / 16:47 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: Lyxor S&P 500 UCITS ETF - Daily Hedged to GBP - Dist DEALING DATE: 30-Dec-2019 NAV PER SHARE: GBP: 113.5471 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 62190 CODE: SP5G LN ISIN: LU1950341179 ISIN: LU1950341179 Category Code: NAV TIDM: SP5G LN Sequence No.: 38261 EQS News ID: 945685 End of Announcement EQS News Service

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

December 31, 2019 10:47 ET (15:47 GMT)