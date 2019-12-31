Lyxor BofAML - High Yield Ex-Financial Bond UCITS ETF - Dist (YIEL LN) Lyxor BofAML - High Yield Ex-Financial Bond UCITS ETF - Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 31-Dec-2019 / 16:49 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: Lyxor BofAML - High Yield Ex-Financial Bond UCITS ETF - Dist DEALING DATE: 30-Dec-2019 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 114.0772 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 1033000 CODE: YIEL LN ISIN: LU1812090543 ISIN: LU1812090543 Category Code: NAV TIDM: YIEL LN Sequence No.: 38225 EQS News ID: 945613 End of Announcement EQS News Service

December 31, 2019 10:49 ET (15:49 GMT)