Pure Cycle Corporation Sets Date 2020 First Quarter Results and Conference Call

DENVER, CO / ACCESSWIRE / December 31, 2019 / Pure Cycle Corporation (NASDAQ Capital Market: PCYO) ("Pure Cycle" or the "Company") today confirmed it will release its 2020 first quarter financial results on January 7, 2020 and conduct a conference call.

We will host a conference call on Tuesday, January 7, 2020, at 4PM Eastern (2PM Mountain) to discuss the financial results. Call details are below. Additionally, we will post a detailed slide presentation, which provides an overview of the Company and presents summary financial results on our website that can be accessed at www.purecyclewater.com.

Q1 2020 EARNINGS CALL

When: 4:00PM Eastern (2PM Mountain on January 7, 2020)

Call in number: 844-407-9500 (no pass codes required)

International call in number: 862-298-0850 (no pass codes required)

Replay available until: January 21, 2020 at 4:00PM ET

Replay call in number: 877-481-4010 #57049

Event link: https://www.investornetwork.com/event/presentation/57049

Company Information

Pure Cycle owns land and water assets in the Denver, Colorado metropolitan area. Pure Cycle provides water and wastewater services to customers located in the Denver metropolitan area, including the design, construction, operation and maintenance of water and wastewater systems, and operates a land development segment that is developing a master planned mixed-use community.

Additional information including our recent press releases and Annual Reports are available at www.purecyclewater.com , or you may contact our President, Mark W. Harding, at 303-292-3456 or at info@purecyclewater.com .

