Web Presence: James McEnerney of Kansas City: Charitable in Nature

James McEnerney and his annual contributions to the greater good

KANSAS CITY, KS / ACCESSWIRE / December 31, 2019 / There are those who become successful in life and do not feel the need to give back to their communities, nor to those less fortunate than themselves. James McEnerney of Kansas City is decidedly not one of those people.

James McEnerney of Kansas City annually takes up a co-chair position for Christmas in October. Christmas in October, James McEnerney of Kansas City explains, is a charitable organization whose mission, as stated on their website, is "to bring volunteers and communities together to improve the homes and lives of low-income, elderly, disabled, and veteran homeowners."

It's a sad fact of life that all too often, what should be our most revered citizens-the afore-mentioned elderly and veterans-and the ones that need our help most (our low-income and disabled neighbors) are subjected to harsher living conditions that many who are better off would never abide for themselves. James McEnerney of Kansas City explains that Christmas in October is the kind of volunteer organization that should be found more widespread throughout America and that he is proud to be a part of what they offer the community year after year.

James McEnerney of Kansas City explains what the process entails and how the workers operate: every year, those in need may apply for help from the organization, either by sending in a digital application or by calling a phone number. If the applicant is chosen for the Christmas in October program, a team of people, led by a "House Captain", rolls out to the chosen house on a scheduled date (in October, of course!). The team then works their hardest to renovate, clean, and improve the living conditions for those who reside there.

It is truly a heartwarming spectacle, according to James McEnerney of Kansas City. Watching the community come together to help each other, regardless of status, race, or class, is what being a good neighbor is truly all about. Wheelchair ramps are installed, unhealthy living conditions are brought up to a healthy, livable standard, and waste is removed in a safe manner.

The Christmas in October mission has been operating for the past thirty-six years and shows no signs of slowing down. It's not just individual people like James McEnerney who are donating their time and money to the cause, either: local businesses, churches, unions, companies, and more also help the cause on an annual basis, proving that the human spirit is still going strong.

In the charity's own words, taken from their website: "Our sponsors and volunteers are the heart and soul of Christmas in October. To all of you we give a heartfelt thank you for your generous donations - from grants to donated materials and supplies, volunteer hours, discounted service fees, in-kind donations, and financial contributions." This heartfelt "thank you" proves the true extent of the lengths to which the community and people like James McEnerney of Kansas City go every year to help their fellow man and woman.

