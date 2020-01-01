AMUNDI ETF S&P 500 - B (500U) AMUNDI ETF S&P 500 - B: Net Asset Value(s) 01-Jan-2020 / 08:17 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: AMUNDI ETF S&P 500 - B DEALING DATE: 31/12/2019 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 59.013 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 45766416 CODE: 500U ISIN: LU1681049018 Category Code: NAV TIDM: 500U Sequence No.: 38313 EQS News ID: 945801 End of Announcement EQS News Service

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

January 01, 2020 02:17 ET (07:17 GMT)