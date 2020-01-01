The "Automotive E-tailing Market Analysis, Trends, and Forecasts" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Automotive E-tailing market worldwide is projected to grow by US$44.4 Billion, driven by a compounded growth of 12.6%.

OEM, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 11.9%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$33.8 Billion by the year 2025, OEM will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.

Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 13.5% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$1.8 Billion to the region's size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$2.1 Billion worth of projected demand in the region will come from the rest of the European markets. In Japan, OEM will reach a market size of US$2.7 Billion by the close of the analysis period. As the world's second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 12.5% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$7.9 Billion in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders.

Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.

Competitors identified in this market include:

Advance Auto Parts, Inc.

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd.

Amazon.com, Inc.

AutoZone, Inc.

eBay Inc.

Flipkart Internet Pvt Ltd

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc.

Robert Bosch GmbH

Wal-Mart Stores, Inc.

Key Topics Covered:

I. METHODOLOGY

II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Automotive E-Tailing: A Prelude

Third-Party Vendors Leading the Market, by Vendor Type

Tires Hold the Major Share, by Product Type

Asia-Pacific: Fastest Growing Market for E-Tailing

North America Leads the E-commerce Software Platform

Global Competitor Market Shares

Automotive E-tailing Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2019 2025

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

3. MARKET TRENDS DRIVERS

Rising Global GDP, Increasing Per Capita Income and Splendid Growth in Emerging Economies Boost Demand

Consolidations among Major Players: New Strategy to Tap the Market Demand

Rise in Vehicle Population Drives the Market for Automotive E-Tailing

Auto Components at Lower Price Sparks Demand for the Market

Customers Habituated to Online Shopping: Prime Growth Drivers

Market Slows Down with Rise in Counterfeiting of Auto Parts

Frauds in Online Payment Stalls the Market Growth

Delayed Incorrect Delivery: A Drawback

Increased Intricacy of Parts Pose a Challenge for the Market

Price Transparency: A Major Challenge

Burgeoning Growth of E-Commerce Puts Conventional Retailers on Toes

Change in Strategy by Conventional Retailers to Combat E-Commerce Market

Automotive E-Tailing: An Outlook

PRODUCT OVERVIEW

Automotive E-Tailing: A Definition

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS

UNITED STATES

Market Facts Figures

US Automotive E-tailing Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 2025

CANADA

JAPAN

CHINA

EUROPE

Market Facts Figures

European Automotive E-tailing Market: Competitor Market Share Scenario (in %) for 2019 2025

FRANCE

GERMANY

ITALY

UNITED KINGDOM

REST OF EUROPE

ASIA-PACIFIC

REST OF WORLD

IV. COMPETITION

V. CURATED RESEARCH

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/tjw3zv

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200101005041/en/

Contacts:

ResearchAndMarkets.com

Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900