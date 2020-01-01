The "Automotive E-tailing Market Analysis, Trends, and Forecasts" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Automotive E-tailing market worldwide is projected to grow by US$44.4 Billion, driven by a compounded growth of 12.6%.
OEM, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 11.9%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$33.8 Billion by the year 2025, OEM will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.
Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 13.5% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$1.8 Billion to the region's size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$2.1 Billion worth of projected demand in the region will come from the rest of the European markets. In Japan, OEM will reach a market size of US$2.7 Billion by the close of the analysis period. As the world's second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 12.5% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$7.9 Billion in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders.
Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.
Competitors identified in this market include:
- Advance Auto Parts, Inc.
- Alibaba Group Holding Ltd.
- Amazon.com, Inc.
- AutoZone, Inc.
- eBay Inc.
- Flipkart Internet Pvt Ltd
- O'Reilly Automotive, Inc.
- Robert Bosch GmbH
- Wal-Mart Stores, Inc.
Key Topics Covered:
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
- Automotive E-Tailing: A Prelude
- Third-Party Vendors Leading the Market, by Vendor Type
- Tires Hold the Major Share, by Product Type
- Asia-Pacific: Fastest Growing Market for E-Tailing
- North America Leads the E-commerce Software Platform
- Global Competitor Market Shares
- Automotive E-tailing Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2019 2025
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS DRIVERS
- Rising Global GDP, Increasing Per Capita Income and Splendid Growth in Emerging Economies Boost Demand
- Consolidations among Major Players: New Strategy to Tap the Market Demand
- Rise in Vehicle Population Drives the Market for Automotive E-Tailing
- Auto Components at Lower Price Sparks Demand for the Market
- Customers Habituated to Online Shopping: Prime Growth Drivers
- Market Slows Down with Rise in Counterfeiting of Auto Parts
- Frauds in Online Payment Stalls the Market Growth
- Delayed Incorrect Delivery: A Drawback
- Increased Intricacy of Parts Pose a Challenge for the Market
- Price Transparency: A Major Challenge
- Burgeoning Growth of E-Commerce Puts Conventional Retailers on Toes
- Change in Strategy by Conventional Retailers to Combat E-Commerce Market
- Automotive E-Tailing: An Outlook
- PRODUCT OVERVIEW
- Automotive E-Tailing: A Definition
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
- Market Facts Figures
- US Automotive E-tailing Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 2025
CANADA
JAPAN
CHINA
EUROPE
- Market Facts Figures
- European Automotive E-tailing Market: Competitor Market Share Scenario (in %) for 2019 2025
FRANCE
GERMANY
ITALY
UNITED KINGDOM
REST OF EUROPE
ASIA-PACIFIC
REST OF WORLD
IV. COMPETITION
V. CURATED RESEARCH
