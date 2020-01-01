The "Automatic Content Recognition Market Analysis, Trends, and Forecasts" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Automatic Content Recognition market worldwide is projected to grow by US$6.3 Billion, driven by a compounded growth of 29.8%.

Audio, Video, Image Recognition, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 34.6%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$2.6 Billion by the year 2025, Audio, Video, Image Recognition will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.

Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 33.3% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$184.4 Million to the region's size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$291.9 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from the rest of the European markets. In Japan, Audio, Video, Image Recognition will reach a market size of US$221.8 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world's second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 28.3% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$1 Billion in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders.

Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.

Competitors identified in this market include:

ACRCloud Limited

ArcSoft, Inc.

Audible Magic

Digimarc Corporation

Google LLC

Gracenote, Inc.

Microsoft Corporation

Mufin GmbH

Nuance Communications, Inc.

Shazam Entertainment Ltd.

Vobile, Inc.

Voiceinteraction

