The Automated Storage and Retrieval System (ASRS) market worldwide is projected to grow by US$3.8 Billion, driven by a compounded growth of 7%.
Unit Load, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 7.5%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$3.3 Billion by the year 2025, Unit Load will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.
Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 8% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$174.7 Million to the region's size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$178.7 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from the rest of the European markets. In Japan, Unit Load will reach a market size of US$303.4 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world's second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 6.8% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$657.2 Million in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders.
Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.
Competitors identified in this market include:
- Arkrobot.com
- Automation Logistics Corporation
- Bastian Solutions
- Beumer Group GmbH Co. KG
- Daifuku Co., Ltd.
- Dematic GmbH
- Flexe, Inc.
- Green Automated Solutions, Inc.
- Kardex Remstar
- Knapp AG
- Kubo Systems
- Mecalux SA
- Murata Machinery Ltd.
- SSI SCHAFER
- Swisslog Holding AG
- System Logistics SpA
- TGW Logistics Group GmbH
- Vanderlande Industries BV
Key Topics Covered:
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
- Automated Storage and Retrieval System (ASRS) Market: Need for Optimum Space Usage and Increased Supply Chain Efficiencies Drives Growth
- Unit Load ASRS Leads Global ASRS Market, While Autostore ASRS to Post High Growth
- Storage: The Largest Function Type in ASRS Market
- Asian Economies to Spearhead Growth in ASRS Market
- Global Competitor Market Shares
- Automated Storage and Retrieval System (ASRS) Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2019 2025
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS DRIVERS
- ASRS System: The Mainstay of Automated Material Handling Logistics
- Automated Storage Retrieval System Enhances Quality and Efficiency of Warehousing Operations
- Significant Advantages of AS/RS Systems for Warehouse Automation
- Warehouses and Distribution Centers Leverage ASRS in Various Applications
- AS/RS Systems Play Critical Role in Modernization of Distribution Operations
- Factors Impacting the Cost of AS/RS Systems for Warehouses Distribution Centers
- ASRS Systems for E-Commerce Industry: Fostered by Strong Growth of E-Commerce Market in Asia-Pacific Region
- Robust Growth Anticipated for E-Commerce: An Opportunity to Tap for ASRS Market
- Global B2C E-Commerce Sales in US$ Billion for the Years 2017, 2019, 2021 and 2023
- Global E-Commerce Market as a of Retail Sales for the Period 2017-2023
- Leading Retail E-Commerce Market: Ranked by Sales in Billion for 2019
- ASRS Emerges as a Vital Aspect of Warehouse and Distribution Automation in Food Beverage Industry
- Global Packaged Food Market Size in Billion for the Years 2018, 2020, 2022 and 2024
- Global Beverage Consumption in Billion Liters for the Period 2010-2018
- ASRS for Healthcare Warehouse and Supply Chain: Ensuring Efficient Space Use and Managing Supplies
- Vertical Lift Module Market: An Important Component of ASRS
- AutoStore Contributes to Flexible Automation of Warehouses
- Plastic Pallets Hold an Edge over Wooden Pallet in ASRS Systems
- 3D Shuttle-Based Pallet ASRS: Addressing Needs of Space Constrained Distribution Facilities
- PRODUCT OVERVIEW
- Automated Storage and Retrieval System (ASRS or AS/RS)
- Types of ASRS
- Advantages of ASRS
- Uses of ASRS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
- Market Facts Figures
- US Automated Storage and Retrieval System (ASRS) Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 2025
CANADA
JAPAN
CHINA
EUROPE
- Market Facts Figures
- European Automated Storage and Retrieval System (ASRS) Market: Competitor Market Share Scenario (in %) for 2019 2025
- Automation Trend and Robust e-Commerce Market Fuel Demand for ASRS Systems in Europe
FRANCE
GERMANY
ITALY
UNITED KINGDOM
REST OF EUROPE
ASIA-PACIFIC
- Asia-Pacific ASRS Market Set for Robust Growth
- Food and Beverage Industry in Australia and New Zealand Leverage Capabilities of ASRS Technology
REST OF WORLD
IV. COMPETITION
V. CURATED RESEARCH
