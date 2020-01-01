The "Automated Fare Collection Market Analysis, Trends, and Forecasts" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Automated Fare Collection market worldwide is projected to grow by US$11.3 Billion, driven by a compounded growth of 13.4%.

Managed Services, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 14.4%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$7.6 Billion by the year 2025, Managed Services will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.

Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 14.3% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$441.6 Million to the region's size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$540.9 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from the rest of the European markets. In Japan, Managed Services will reach a market size of US$638.3 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world's second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 13.2% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$2 Billion in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders.

Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.

Competitors identified in this market include:

Advanced Card Systems Ltd.

Atos SA

Cubic Corporation

GMV Innovating Solutions SL

Indra Sistemas SA

Longbow Technologies Sdn Bhd

Samsung SDS Europe

Singapore Technologies Engineering Ltd. (ST Engineering)

SPX Corp. Genfare

Thales Group

Key Topics Covered:

I. METHODOLOGY

II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Automated Fare Collection Market: A Prelude

Global Competitor Market Shares

Automated Fare Collection Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2019 2025

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

3. MARKET TRENDS DRIVERS

AFC: The Most Significant Development in the Transformation of Global Transport Ticketing Market

Automated Fare Collection Systems Improve Urban Transportation in Developed and Developing Economies

Growing Urban Population and Increasing Need for Efficient Transport Solutions Spurs AFC Systems Market

Urban Population Worldwide: Number of Urban Dwellers in Billion and Population for the Years 1980, 2019 and 2050

Growing Urbanization Worldwide: Urban Population as a of Total Population by Region

Potential Role of AFC Systems Data for Monitoring Demand for Public Transportation

With Smart City Initiatives Gaining Momentum, Demand Rises for Intelligent Transit Technologies such as AFC Technology to Provide Seamless Travel

Global Smart Cities Market: Revenues in US$ Billion for the Years 2019, 2021, 2023 and 2025

List of Select Smart City Projects Worldwide

Transition towards Cashless Transportation Augurs Well for AFC Market

RFID-based Automated Bus Fare Collection System: Addressing Fare Collection Issues

Smart Cards AFC Market: Set for Strong Growth

Rising Adoption of NFC Technology in Transit Ticketing Systems

Concerns over Price Data Tampering in AFC with NFC-equipped Smartphones

NFC to Replace Tokens at Chennai Metro Rail

AFC Systems in Demand to Prevent Fare Evasion and Fraud in Public Transit Services

Shift towards Open Road Tolling Drives Demand for AFC Systems

PRODUCT OVERVIEW

Automated Fare Collection

Advantages of AFC

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS

UNITED STATES

Market Facts Figures

US Automated Fare Collection Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 2025

CANADA

JAPAN

CHINA

EUROPE

Market Facts Figures

European Automated Fare Collection Market: Competitor Market Share Scenario (in %) for 2019 2025

FRANCE

GERMANY

ITALY

UNITED KINGDOM

REST OF EUROPE

ASIA-PACIFIC

Increase in Transit Projects Spurs Growth in Asia-Pacific AFC Market

Singapore Unveils the First Gateless Hands-Free Fare Collection System

India: Promising Growth Outlook for Automated Fare Collection Systems Market

Smart Cities Initiative and Adoption of Intelligent Transit Systems to Favor AFC Market

Metro Rail Projects to Spur Growth in AFC Market

SWAGAT: An AFC Gating System Launched for Ahmedabad Metro

REST OF WORLD

AFC Systems Market in the Middle East: An Overview

Qatar Introduces Integrated Automated Fare Collection and Ticketing System for Public Transportation

IV. COMPETITION

V. CURATED RESEARCH

