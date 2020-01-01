The "Automated Fare Collection Market Analysis, Trends, and Forecasts" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Automated Fare Collection market worldwide is projected to grow by US$11.3 Billion, driven by a compounded growth of 13.4%.
Managed Services, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 14.4%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$7.6 Billion by the year 2025, Managed Services will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.
Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 14.3% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$441.6 Million to the region's size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$540.9 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from the rest of the European markets. In Japan, Managed Services will reach a market size of US$638.3 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world's second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 13.2% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$2 Billion in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders.
Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.
Competitors identified in this market include:
- Advanced Card Systems Ltd.
- Atos SA
- Cubic Corporation
- GMV Innovating Solutions SL
- Indra Sistemas SA
- Longbow Technologies Sdn Bhd
- Samsung SDS Europe
- Singapore Technologies Engineering Ltd. (ST Engineering)
- SPX Corp. Genfare
- Thales Group
Key Topics Covered:
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
- Automated Fare Collection Market: A Prelude
- Global Competitor Market Shares
- Automated Fare Collection Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2019 2025
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS DRIVERS
- AFC: The Most Significant Development in the Transformation of Global Transport Ticketing Market
- Automated Fare Collection Systems Improve Urban Transportation in Developed and Developing Economies
- Growing Urban Population and Increasing Need for Efficient Transport Solutions Spurs AFC Systems Market
- Urban Population Worldwide: Number of Urban Dwellers in Billion and Population for the Years 1980, 2019 and 2050
- Growing Urbanization Worldwide: Urban Population as a of Total Population by Region
- Potential Role of AFC Systems Data for Monitoring Demand for Public Transportation
- With Smart City Initiatives Gaining Momentum, Demand Rises for Intelligent Transit Technologies such as AFC Technology to Provide Seamless Travel
- Global Smart Cities Market: Revenues in US$ Billion for the Years 2019, 2021, 2023 and 2025
- List of Select Smart City Projects Worldwide
- Transition towards Cashless Transportation Augurs Well for AFC Market
- RFID-based Automated Bus Fare Collection System: Addressing Fare Collection Issues
- Smart Cards AFC Market: Set for Strong Growth
- Rising Adoption of NFC Technology in Transit Ticketing Systems
- Concerns over Price Data Tampering in AFC with NFC-equipped Smartphones
- NFC to Replace Tokens at Chennai Metro Rail
- AFC Systems in Demand to Prevent Fare Evasion and Fraud in Public Transit Services
- Shift towards Open Road Tolling Drives Demand for AFC Systems
- PRODUCT OVERVIEW
- Automated Fare Collection
- Advantages of AFC
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
- Market Facts Figures
- US Automated Fare Collection Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 2025
CANADA
JAPAN
CHINA
EUROPE
- Market Facts Figures
- European Automated Fare Collection Market: Competitor Market Share Scenario (in %) for 2019 2025
FRANCE
GERMANY
ITALY
UNITED KINGDOM
REST OF EUROPE
ASIA-PACIFIC
- Increase in Transit Projects Spurs Growth in Asia-Pacific AFC Market
- Singapore Unveils the First Gateless Hands-Free Fare Collection System
- India: Promising Growth Outlook for Automated Fare Collection Systems Market
- Smart Cities Initiative and Adoption of Intelligent Transit Systems to Favor AFC Market
- Metro Rail Projects to Spur Growth in AFC Market
- SWAGAT: An AFC Gating System Launched for Ahmedabad Metro
REST OF WORLD
- AFC Systems Market in the Middle East: An Overview
- Qatar Introduces Integrated Automated Fare Collection and Ticketing System for Public Transportation
IV. COMPETITION
V. CURATED RESEARCH
