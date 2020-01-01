

AMSTERDAM (dpa-AFX) - Luxury electric car maker Tesla Inc. has delivered more than 12,000 Model 3 vehicles in the Netherlands. The significant sales growth is attributed to an electric vehicle incentive that expired at the end of 2019.



According to Kentekenradar, which publishes current license plate statistics in the country, 12,062 Tesla Model 3s were registered in the country in December. This is significantly higher than the 3,980 Model 3s delivered in November.



In December, Tesla Model 3 registrations topped the list of electric vehicles, while the sales of several other electric vehicles also increased substantially before the end of EV incentive. Tesla was followed by Audi E-tron with 3,037 registrations and Nissan Leaf with 1,068 registrations.



According to a Bloomberg report, that the company is required to hand over around 105,000 vehicles worldwide in the fourth quarter to reach the low end of its fiscal 2019 outlook of 360,000 to 400,000 vehicle deliveries. Tesla handed over 97,000 vehicles in the third quarter.



Tesla Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk was present in the company's California factory on New Year's Eve to help with vehicle deliveries.



