

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - A new study has found that automotive assembly plant closures were associated with a surge in opioid overdose deaths.



According to research published in the Journal of the American Medical Association or JAMA, five years after an automotive plant closure, opioid overdose deaths among working-age adults in the area were 85 percent higher than in counties without plant closures.



The study was conducted among adults aged 18 to 65 years in 112 manufacturing counties located primarily in the U.S. South and Midwest, and that had at least one operational assembly plant as of 1999.



The study analysed changes in opioid overdose deaths from January 1, 1999 to December 31, 2016. During the study period, 29 manufacturing counties were exposed to an assembly plant closure.



All the counties originally had similar baseline opioid overdose numbers. But five years after a plant closure, mortality rates increased by 8.6 opioid overdose deaths for every 100,000 individuals in the counties with plant closures, compared with counties where factories remained open.



The largest increase in opioid overdose deaths were observed among non-Hispanic white men, according to the study.



'Our findings illustrate the importance of declining economic opportunity as an underlying factor associated with the opioid overdose crisis,' the authors said in a research noted.



However, the study's corresponding author, Dr. Atheendar Venkataramani, noted that automotive plant closures were not the only cause of the opioid crisis and the study was not able to definitely point to the cause of higher death rates.



The opioid crisis in the U.S. is growing at an alarming rate. According to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, opioid addiction claimed about 400,000 lives in the United States from 1999 to 2017, of which around 47,600 overdose deaths in 2017 alone.



