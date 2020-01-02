Calgary, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - January 1, 2020) - Zedcor Energy Inc. (TSXV: ZDC) (the "Company" or "Zedcor") is pleased to announce that effective December 31, 2019, the Company, as borrower, has entered into an amended and restated loan and security agreement (the "Agreement") with Maynbridge Capital Inc. (the "Lender") to extend the maturity date of the agreement to March 25, 2021 in the principal amount of $12,107,975. The current loan amount reflects a repayment of debt since March 25, 2019 of $2,206,275 funded through the sale of under-utilized assets and principal payments. The renewed Agreement bears interest at 10.00% per annum, subject to conditions pursuant to the renewed Agreement. The interest rate of 10.00% per annum may increase to 12.75% per annum if all conditions precedent under a potential one-time advance up to a maximum amount of $6,550,000 made available by the Lender to the Company by way of a non-revolving term loan (the "Additional Facility") are not satisfied on or before February 1, 2020, or such other date as agreed to between the Lender and the Company. The renewed Agreement has an extension fee of 3%, and will be serviced by fifteen months of interest only payments.

Todd Ziniuk, President and CEO of the Company, stated "The extension of our loan agreement announced today allows us to focus on the continued growth of our business, specifically the security and surveillance division. In conjunction, the Company remains committed to reducing debt through positive cash flows."

Forward-Looking Statements and Information

About Zedcor Energy Inc.

Zedcor Energy Inc. is a Canadian public corporation and parent company to Zedcor Energy Services Corp. ("Zedcor Corp."). Zedcor Corp. is engaged in the rental of surface equipment and accommodations, and providing security and surveillance services in Western Canada. The Company trades on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol "ZDC".

For further information contact:

Chief Financial Officer

P: (403) 930 - 5435

E: kcotter@zedcor.ca

