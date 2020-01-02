

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Illinois ushered in the New Year on Wednesday by beginning the sales of recreational marijuana in licensed dispensaries across the state.



Adults aged 21 and older are now allowed to legally buy and possess cannabis for recreational use from licensed dispensaries across the state. More than 40 marijuana dispensaries in the state are approved to sell recreational marijuana. Illinois already allows marijuana for medical purposes.



Under a new law, Illinois residents can buy 30 grams of cannabis flower, 5 grams of cannabis concentrate and up to 500 milligrams of THC contained in a cannabis-infused product. Non-Illinois residents are allowed to buy only half those amounts and cannot transport it across state lines.



In June 2019, Illinois officially became the eleventh U.S. state to legalize marijuana for adult use after Governor J.B. Pritzker, who advocated for legalization in his 2018 campaign, signed the marijuana legalization bill into law.



The law allowed recreational possession and sales of marijuana starting on January 1, 2020, and also creates a new system of taxes and regulations.



The Illinois Department of Revenue has projected that the marijuana industry will generate over $57 million in tax revenue and licensing fees in fiscal 2020, and $140.5 million in tax revenue alone, in fiscal 2021.



Meanwhile, Governor Pritzker on Tuesday granted 11,017 pardons for individuals with low-level marijuana convictions. The misdemeanor expungements involve people in 92 counties in Illinois.



The bipartisan Cannabis Regulation and Tax Act provides multiple avenues to expunge convictions and arrest records for minor cannabis offenses. Statewide, more than 700,000 records will be eligible for relief because of the law.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX