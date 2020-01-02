NEX Exchange (NEXX) Suspension of Trading 02-Jan-2020 / 07:15 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. The following company has been suspended from trading on NEX Exchange with effect from 07.00am, 02/01/2020, pending the appointment of a corporate finance adviser. Ecovista Plc Ordinary Shares Symbol: EVTP ISIN: GB00B0W5NJ22 The Regulation Department NEX Exchange London Fruit and Wool Exchange, 1 Duval Square, London, E1 6PW. Tel: 020 7818 9767 Email: regulation@nexexchange.com Category Code: MSCM TIDM: NEXX LEI Code: 213800AMGNBSOCOSDN11 Sequence No.: 38318 EQS News ID: 945829 End of Announcement EQS News Service

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

January 02, 2020 02:15 ET (07:15 GMT)