Sartorius Stedim Biotech SA Sartorius Stedim Biotech SA: ANNUAL REPORT OF THE LIQUIDITY CONTRACT WITH THE STOCKBROKER COMPANY GILBERT DUPONT 02-Jan-2020 / 09:55 CET/CEST Dissemination of a French Regulatory News, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. Sartorius Stedim Biotech S.A. - 13781 Aubagne France ANNUAL REPORT OF THE LIQUIDITY CONTRACT WITH THE STOCKBROKER COMPANY GILBERT DUPONT Aubagne, France | January 2, 2020 Under the liquidity contract concluded between Sartorius Stedim Biotech S.A. and the stockbroker Gilbert Dupont, the following assets appeared on the liquidity account at December 31, 2019: · Number of shares: 3,225 · Liquidity account cash balance: EUR 370,692.66 For information, the following assets appeared on the half-year report of the liquidity contract of June 28, 2019: - Number of shares: 2,519 - Liquidity account cash balance: EUR 468,433.16 A profile of Sartorius Stedim Biotech Sartorius Stedim Biotech is a leading international partner of the biopharmaceutical industry. As a total solutions provider, the company helps its customers to manufacture biotech medications safely, rapidly and economically. Headquartered in Aubagne, France, Sartorius Stedim Biotech is quoted on the Eurolist of Euronext Paris. With its own manufacturing and R&D sites in Europe, North America and Asia and an international network of sales companies, Sartorius Stedim Biotech has a global reach. The Group has been annually growing by double digits on average and has been regularly expanding its portfolio by acquisitions of complementary technologies. In 2018, the company earned sales revenue of EUR 1,212.2 million and currently employs more than 6,000 people. Contact Ben Orzelek Investor Relations +49(0)551.308.1668 ben.orzelek@sartorius.com [1] Sartorius Stedim Biotech SA Z.I. Les Paluds Avenue de Jouques, CS 91051 13781 Aubagne Cedex, France Phone: +33.(0)4.42.84.56.00 Fax: +33.(0)4.42.84.56.19 www.sartorius-stedim.com Regulatory filing PDF file Document title: ANNUAL REPORT OF THE LIQUIDITY CONTRACT WITH THE STOCKBROKER COMPANY GILBERT DUPONT Document: http://n.eqs.com/c/fncls.ssp?u=OEYWCHJNRG [2] Language: English Company: Sartorius Stedim Biotech SA Avenue de Jouques 13781 Aubagne France Phone: +33 44 284 5600 E-mail: info@sartorius-stedim.com Internet: www.sartorius-stedim.com ISIN: FR0013154002 Euronext Ticker: DIM AMF Category: Share buyback / Disposal of own shares / Information relating to the liquidity contract EQS News ID: 945871 End of Announcement EQS News Service 945871 02-Jan-2020 CET/CEST 1: mailto:mirko.koch@sartorius.com 2: https://link.cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=524e60f02b1915c2e3ef8d730fdd17fc&application_id=945871&site_id=vwd&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

January 02, 2020 03:55 ET (08:55 GMT)