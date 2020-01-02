RIGHTMOVE PLC - Total Voting Rights

2 January 2019

RIGHTMOVE PLC

(the 'Company')

TOTAL VOTING RIGHTS

In accordance with the Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rule 5.6.1, we notify the market that, as at 31 December 2019, the Company's issued share capital consisted of 891,416,008 ordinary shares of 0.1p each ('Shares') of which 13,360,310 Shares are held by the Company in treasury.

The total number of voting rights in the Company as at 31 December 2019 is therefore 878,055,698 ('Total Voting Rights').

The Total Voting Rights figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator to determine if they are required to notify their interest in voting rights, or a change to that interest, in the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

Contact details

Gemma Cornish, Company Secretary Assistant

Telephone: 01908 712018

CompanySecretary@rightmove.co.uk