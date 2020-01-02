

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - With a view to promoting a healthy workforce, U-Haul announced its plans to decline job applicants who use nicotine, starting February 1 in 21 states.



The Phoenix, Arizona-based moving equipment and storage rental company noted that Arizona is among the 21 states where it is lawful to decline hiring individuals who use nicotine products.



Other states to reject nicotine users include Alabama, Alaska, Arkansas, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Hawaii, Idaho, Iowa, Kansas, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Nebraska, Pennsylvania, Texas, Utah, Vermont, Virginia and Washington.



Applicants seeking U-Haul jobs in these 21 states will see statements about the nicotine-free hiring policy on applications. They will also be questioned about nicotine use. Further, applicants in states where testing is allowed must consent to submit to nicotine screening in the future to be considered.



Meanwhile, nicotine-free hiring policy will not impact the employment of Team Members hired prior to the effective date. But, the company will provide nicotine cessation assistance for the current employees.



U-Haul, which is headquartered in Phoenix since 1967, employs 4,000-plus employees in Arizona and more than 30,000 across the U.S. and Canada.



The company broke ground on a 54,208-square-foot conference and fitness center at its Midtown campus at 2727 N. Central Ave. Through its 'Healthier You' wellness program, the company offers gym and personal trainer reimbursements; registered dietitian plans; health fairs; healthy meals and vending; an online health portal, and a robust benefits package, among others.



In September, U-Haul introduced 'You Matter' program to address the mental health of its employees and their households.



Jessica Lopez, U-Haul Chief of Staff, said, 'Nicotine products are addictive and pose a variety of serious health risks. ...If we take care for our Team Members, they will take care of our customers.'



The news comes as the health regulators in the country are taking stricter stands to combat the national outbreak of e-cigarette, or vaping -associated lung injury, called EVALI that has claimed 54 lives and hospitalized around 2,506 as of December 17.



