Donnerstag, 02.01.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 621 internationalen Medien

Xetra-Orderbuch

PR Newswire
02.01.2020 | 11:28
86 Leser
BELLWAY PLC - Total Voting Rights

PR Newswire

London, January 2

BELLWAY p.l.c.

VOTING RIGHTS AND CAPITAL

2 JANUARY 2020

In accordance with DTR 5.6.1R, Bellway p.l.c. notifies the market that as at 31 December 2019, Bellway p.l.c.'s ordinary issued share capital consists of 123,193,894 ordinary shares of 12.5 pence each with voting rights. Bellway p.l.c. does not hold any shares in Treasury.

Therefore, the total number of voting rights in Bellway p.l.c. is 123,193,894.

Name of contact and telephone number for queries:

Simon Scougall

Group General Counsel and Company Secretary

Bellway p.l.c.

Tel: 0191 217 0717

